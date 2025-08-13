Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Undrafted Rookie Sneaks In
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are all packed up and headed out of Saint Vincent College for the final time this summer. After three weeks of battles, the team has closed shop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and started to head back to the South Side where they'll finish the preseason.
It's been an exciting training camp, with much more happening than the first looks at Aaron Rodgers and one dominant-looking defense. There are plenty of positions battles still happening, and some sleepers making a push for a roster spot. Some may have already earned it.
With two preseason games left, but no more practices in front of the fans, here's what the Steelers 53-man roster likely looks like come Week 1.
Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be giving Skylar Thompson an opportunity to earn his place on the 53-man roster, but leaving training camp, Thompson has one good game under his belt, which isn't enough to surpass Will Howard. Even if Howard is a sixth-round pick, he's got enough backing him to make the team even without playing in a preseason game. Thompson would need to put on two more very impressive performances to beat out Howard.
Running Back
Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Kaleb Johnson
The Steelers don't need to keep four running backs, and could probably sneak Trey Sermon onto the practice squad. If not, Lew Nichols has looked pretty good, and could be another option as a practice squad member.
Either way, the team has their big three, and that's who they'll head into the season with.
Tight End
Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward
There are no surprises when it comes to the Steelers tight end room. Connor Heyward got some praise from Aaron Rodgers about how he's "always doing the right thing," and then added some extra to the comment by making a very nice one-handed catch from Rodgers in team drills.
There was no real competition heading into training camp, and the team has essentially cleared the way for their first four by removing DJ Thomas-Jones from the roster.
Wide Receiver
DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Max Hurleman
Here's where things get interesting. The Steelers have decisions to make at wide receiver, and leaving training camp, the outlook on the group is much different than what it was going into Latrobe.
For one, Scotty Miller has arrived. There is no denying Miller has been the second-most productive wide receiver on the roster, and of the group trying to earn their role (including Calvin Austin), he's been the most impressive. Right now, he's probably WR3.
Robert Woods has looked fine, but the Steelers have a few guys gaining ground to force Pittsburgh's hand and keep them. The top of that list is Max Hurleman, who is an ultra-athletic wideout from Notre Dame, who tore up the Patriot League with Colgate beforehand. He's got experience at wide receiver, defensive back, running back and as a returner. If he keeps doing what he's been doing all camp, the Steelers would be foolish to let him walk.
Offensive Line Interior
Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Isaac Seumalo, Ryan McCollum, Spencer Anderson
No surprises here, the Steelers have two favorites on the interior as backups, and they remain in place. Spencer Anderson has looked great. He's their primary backup at almost all five positions. McCollum is nearly a lock to make the roster as long as he can get back on the field after missing several days with an undisclosed injury.
Offensive Tackle
Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook, Andrus Peat
There are some changes from the pre-training camp roster projections, as a soft tissue injury may have ended Calvin Anderson's run as the backup tackle. Dylan Cook has looked impressive, and the team has gravitated toward him, even before Anderson's injury.
Andrus Peat is a newcomer and has a long way to go before making the roster. But a three-time Pro Bowler with experience playing left guard and tackle is probably a good bet to be the last member of the offensive line group.
Defensive Tackle
Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Yahya Black
The Steelers have a loaded defensive line unit and need to make decisions here, but the choices seem to be right in front of us. Yahya Black suffered an arm injury on the final day of training camp, meaning only time will tell if he's healthy enough to make the team. Before the injury, he looked great, showing flashes of Cam Heyward with his pass deflection ability.
Loudermilk is the top lineman in behind Heyward and Harmon, and as a veteran that they brought back, he's pretty secure to make the roster.
And yes, Heyward is almost certainly going to be on the field come Week 1.
Nose Tackle
Keeanu Benton, Daniel Ekuale
The Steelers only need to keep two players here as Black and Loudermilk are capable of playing the nose tackle. Ekuale brings starting experience and a veteran presence to the group, and was the favorite coming into training camp. He looks like a capable veteran, who beats younger players and challenges the veterans on the offensive line. There isn't much competition for anyone to surpass him.
Edge Rusher
T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer
The odd man out here is DeMarvin Leal. Leal is a good NFL player, he just needs a different defense. He doesn't fit in Pittsburgh's. He never has.
If the Steelers can find a team looking for his skillset, they could trade him tomorrow. There's a chance they find a suitor when they realize Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig are more than enough to work behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. That is, if Highsmith is healthy by Week 1.
If he's not, Leal stays.
Inside Linebacker
Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Mark Robinson
Carson Bruener has the draft pick status that should have given him an upper-hand to make the roster, but so far, he hasn't looked like a better option than Mark Robinson. If the Steelers want to keep their best five at the position, Robinson makes the team, as he brings special teams ability - and one reps worth of experience at fullback.
Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb have worked with the second team all summer, so they're in as well. Bruener likely ends up on the practice squad.
Cornerback
Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, James Pierre, Cory Trice Jr.
Here's another position where things are still pretty interesting. James Pierre has done everything in his power to be a part of the roster in 2025, and it's hard to deny his place right now. He's their best gunner, has made interceptions at training camp, and has looked pretty good for a player many wrote off before camp started.
Cory Trice would've been a lock, but now missing time with a significant hamstring injury, who knows what happens. You'd imagine the team decides to keep him if he's healthy come Week 1, but only if he's healthy come Week 1. And, as we'll get to in a second, it leaves on name off the list.
Nickelback
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey is the starting nickelback. The backup is likely Brandin Echols. Meaning Beanie Bishop is on the outside looking in.
Now, Bishop could be a capable cornerback in the NFL, but the Steelers have no real reason to keep him. Their cornerback room is loaded, he doesn't add much special teams value, and Echols is their backup on the inside and the outside. As long as Trice is healthy, Bishop is likely on a different team because someone picks him up during waivers. If Trice isn't healthy, Bishop stays.
Safety
DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, Miles Killebrew
The Steelers have one emerging undrafted free agent in their secondary, Sebastian Castro. Castro has had his moments for sure, but probably hasn't done enough to force the Steelers' hand in keeping a fifth safety. Killebrew is their special teams captain and Chuck Clark will be the backup to DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill.
Kicker
Chris Boswell
Yes, Chris Boswell is going to play this season. Yes, it's going to be with the Steelers. No, there's no need to worry about him wanting a pay raise.
Ben Sauls has looked good, though. If no one picks him up, he may end up on the practice squad. Maybe.
Punter
Cameron Johnson
The Steelers' punting competition is real, and it's fierce. But Cameron Johnston has been doing this a long time, and Pittsburgh knew what they were getting when they signed him last offseason. Corliss Waitman is making this one heck of a battle, with two greats going at it all summer in Latrobe.
Johnston comes out on top and Waitman should have a job elsewhere before Week 1.
Long Snapper
Christian Kuntz
There's one option. It's a good one. Christian Kuntz is one of the most beloved members of the locker room, a hometown guy and a player everyone could root for.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!