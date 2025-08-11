Steelers Undrafted WRs Making Roster Push
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have three wide receivers not many people were talking about before their preseason opener, but who have made themselves players to watch heading into the last two weeks of exhibition games.
Heading into the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receivers Max Hurleman, Ke'Shawn Williams and Roc Taylor were nothing more than undrafted rookies. At different times throughout training camp, each have caught the attention of those in attention. None were expected to become superstars in just one game, but they were labeled as names fans should know heading into the game.
"Williams has the explosiveness and speed to beat most slot defenders, and the agility to find the open space quickly. Add in his punt return ability and there's a lot of optimism about what he can do in the preseason," Steelers On SI wrote about Williams before the game.
Well, they took their opportunity and ran with it. Hurleman finished the game with two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. Williams added another score with two receptions for 55 yards, and a 50/50 ball he ripped out of the hands of a defend in the endzone. And Taylor finished with two receptions for 38 yards.
It would be wild if all three of these players made the 53-man roster. The Steelers have their first three wideouts in DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. Ben Skowronek is likely a lock as a special teamer, and Scotty Miller is making it hard to miss the team, leading the Steelers against the Jaguars with four receptions for 47 yards.
That's only five, though. Typically, the Steelers keep five or six wide receivers, depending on how many players they keep at other positions. But nothing really stands out. They'll likely only keep three running backs and four tight ends. Maybe they'll keep an extra cornerback, but that's likely it. Meaning if they want to keep six wideouts, they can.
All three have two more games to prove they should be that last wideout - if it's open. That means they need to look so good that the Steelers open their minds to keep an extra, plus having one of their rookies surpass veteran Robert Woods. It's a pretty big hill to climb before the end of the month.
The favorite may be Hurleman, but Williams is making himself difficult to deny. The Indiana product has had many impressive days at training camp, and his two catches and touchdown grab against the Jaguars may have put himself at the top of the list.
Hurleman plays all positions, having experience at running back, wide receiver, defensive back and as a returner. He's been one of the most exciting players at Saint Vincent College during camp, as it's becoming a daily occurrence that fans standing behind the media will go "who is No. 34?"
Taylor has had his moments and is the fan-favorite. He's not out of the running for sure.
Things are just getting started, but the Steelers' iffy wide receiver situation may have a few exciting, unexpected options. Three players who now have two more games to convince the team they need to stay.
