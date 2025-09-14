Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Could Pass Brett Favre in Week 2
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their second revenge game of the season, but if their passing game is able to create multiple touchdowns, even if they both go to DK Metcalf, the talk will quickly turn to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers quarterback is one touchdown away from 508 touchdowns throughout his NFL career. The mark doesn't seem significant, outside of it being an absurd number. But it holds a lot more ground than one would think.
With one passing touchdown, Rodgers would tie Brett Favre in all-time touchdowns, and with two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks, he would surpass the Hall of Famer that came before him in Green Bay.
Rodgers threw for four touchdowns in Week 1 against the New York Jets, and with the Steelers offense humming, many expect him to surpass the mark against Seattle.
For the quarterback himself, he's proud of the achievement, but not excited to surpass Favre.
"It’s just a longevity achievement," Rodgers said. "Some touchdowns, you make exceptional plays. Some, the scheme is so good, like the one to Jaylen (Warren) in the game. All I’ve got to do is not screw it up. And then sometimes you throw a short one to a guy and he goes 60 and it goes in the column all the same. So there’ve been a lot of guys involved in that, including the guys blocking, the guys calling the plays. Every now and then, I made some special throws that led to touchdowns, but I’ve been playing a long time. It’s a longevity thing that, you know, I’m proud of, but it’s not a big deal."
Rodgers can surpass Favre on the all-time touchdowns list, moving into the fourth spot, but he could also surpass a Steelers legend this season as well. If he claims another 1,093 passing yards, he'll surpass Ben Roethlisberger for the fifth all-time spot in passing yards. He needs just 245 yards in Week 2 to surpass Phillip Rivers for sixth on that list.
After passing Favre, Rodgers will have a lot of ground to make up before climbing another spot on the all-time touchdowns list. Peyton Manning (539), Drew Brees (571) and Tom Brady (649) are the top three all-time passing touchdown leaders in NFL history.
Still, fourth is impressive, and surpassing his former mentor to do so is a big milestone.
