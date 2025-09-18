Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Keeping Will Howard Busy
PITTSBURGH — The beginning of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard’s journey in the NFL has been rocky. The team’s sixth-round pick at this past NFL Draft fractured a finger on his throwing hand during training camp and started the season on the Reserve/Injured List.
As the Steelers rookie recovers, the team’s starting quarterback is making sure to keep him busy. Aaron Rodgers, the 21-year veteran of the NFL, and the coaching staff have kept Howard involved while he makes his way back onto the field. Howard appeared on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast recently, where he told Heyward and his co-host about how Rodgers has given him a specific responsibility while on Injured Reserve.
“I’m helping him run meetings,” Howard said. “The signal stuff, (Rodgers) he likes to give that to me and let me run that stuff…My goal has been, can I pick up one thing everyday from Aaron.”
It may sound like a small task for the rookie QB, but it’s a savvy move from the veteran. Rodgers is making sure Howard can develop his understanding of the NFL game even if he isn’t participating in practice or taking snaps during a game.
Similarly, the coaching staff has continued this investment in Howard. The organization clearly values the 23-year-old, and that’s why they’ve made sure to keep him busy during recovery.
“We’ve come up with kind of a plan of action for me to really stay involved,” he said. “And still treat it like I’m gonna be out there on game day. The coaches have given me little projects to do.”
The rookie was an impressive performer during training camp before he sustained the injury. He was outplaying veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson, elevating himself into the third-string QB role. Once he fractured his finger, Thompson pounced on the expanded opportunity and earned a role on the 53-man roster to begin the 2025 regular season.
Shortly after, Thompson suffered an injury of his own that’s landed him on Injured Reserve. That injury also opened the door on the 53-man roster when Howard can come off IR. Howard is eligible to be activated following the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
When he can be activated, it’s expected that the Steelers will do so. Until then, they are currently carrying just two quarterback on the active roster. Rodgers continues as the starter and Mason Rudolph is entrenched as the backup for the remainder of this year. Soon, though, Howard will be a part of that group week in and week out. Until that happens, he’ll continue working on his homework and presentations for Rodgers and the coaching staff.
