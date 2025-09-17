Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Swerves Pat McAfee Show Question
It appears one of Aaron Rodgers’ long-standing traditions may be no longer after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While speaking with the media ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 3 bout with the New England Patriots, Rodgers replied “no comment” when asked if he plans to continue appearing weekly on “The Pat McAfee Show” during the NFL season.
The 41-year-old was not featured on the show in the lead-up to either Week 1 or 2, serving as pretty strong evidence that his recurring appearances have ceded for the time being.
Rodgers became a regular guest on McAfee's show in 2020 while he was a member of the Green Bay Packers, and he appeared once a week every season through 2024.
The four-time MVP had a prolonged interview with McAfee back in April in the midst of his free agency after being cut by the New York Jets, and he once again appeared on the show several weeks after officially signing a one-year deal with the Steelers in June.
At that time, Rodgers hammered home the point that he wants to keep his personal life private and will be out of the spotlight once he retires.
“I didn’t need this. I didn’t need it all,” Rodgers said. “I don’t feel the need to prove anything to anybody (and) don’t have any chip on my shoulder that I need to hold on to. I don’t want the attention. I know that’s a narrative out there. When this is all done … you won’t see me. I won’t be in the public.”
The McAfee Show broadcasted live from Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., in July as well, which Rodgers was a part of. When asked by McAfee if he would remain a weekly guest, however, Rodgers side-stepped the question while deferring to the team's Senior Director of Communications, Burt Lauten.
"We’ll see, yeah, we’ll see. You’re going to have to talk to Burt over there,” Rodgers said.
The true reasoning behind Rodgers' absence on the show in perhaps his final NFL season isn't currently public knowledge, but it doesn't appear there are any plans for him to appear on it in the near future.
