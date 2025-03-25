Steelers Could Get Aaron Rodgers Decision Soon
There's been mixed signals on when exactly Aaron Rodgers would pick his new team in free agency, but the decisive moment may finally be on the horizon for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there's a sense that the four-time MVP is nearing his decision and could make it public in the immediate future.
“Aaron just calls his own shots,” Pelissero said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.“My impression from talking to a lot of people involved is that people believe this answer is coming in the near term, maybe even within the next few days here.”
Pittsburgh wasn't able to seal the deal with Rodgers when he visited the team's facility last Friday, but that's not necessarily an indication that the meeting went awry.
Much like Pelissero stated, the 41-year-old walks to the beat of his own drum. There's no tangible reason for him to speed up the process and rush into a rash resolution, and the Steelers have yet to be disgruntled by his timeline.
This isn't the first instance in which Rodgers has delayed such a process, infamously doing so back in 2023 before eventually getting traded to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers, so all parties involved knew what to expect going into it.
It also appears as though he's considering congregating with the New York Giants, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported. They've been the only other team squarely in the mix for Rodgers' services since hitting the open market, though they feel like a distant second-place finisher as of now.
The general sentiment around the league has been that he'd ultimately end up with Pittsburgh, though no one had a true grasp on when that would transpire until Pelissero's report.
If true, the Steelers could very well have their quarterback in place for the 2025 campaign in just a matter of days.
