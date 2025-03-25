Texas QB is Sleeper for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't hiding the fact that they're interested in quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL Draft class. It doesn't mean they're going to jump at the best one available in the first-round, but it does indicate they'll likely select one at some point during the three-day event.
Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, Tyler Shough out of Louisville, and Jalen Milroe out of Alabama are the big three everyone is talking about for the Steelers. Then, in the middle rounds, Will Howard out of Ohio State seems to be the favorite. But Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may be a name to watch.
The Steelers met with Ewers prior to his Pro Day at Texas. While the New Orleans Saints held the honor of taking him to dinner the night prior, the Pittsburgh brass was able to spend some extra time with him before he got on the field.
This marks the second time the Steelers met privately with Ewers, with the first time being at the NFL Combine. Word is that Ewers was very impressive during his meetings in Indianapolis, and is considered a sleeper for teams like Pittsburgh who are looking for a quarterback.
The 6-foot-3 passer started three years for the Longhorns and proved to everyone that the pressure wasn't too big with Archie Manning sitting behind him. He finished his 37-game career with 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
The final year of his college career, he led the nation with 31 touchdown passes, but also with 12 interceptions.
The Steelers are locked into landing Aaron Rodgers this free agency, so any quarterback they draft will likely be a backup and developmental piece. Ewers is as close to pro-ready as they come in the draft class, meaning a year behind Rodgers could likely make him ready to compete in 2026.
Don't sleep on Ewers as an option for the Steelers. They've shown interest in many names, and some are much flashier than others. But just because he doesn't have the attention of Dart or Milroe right now, doesn't mean he's not high on the Steelers list this NFL Draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!