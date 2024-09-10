All Steelers

Steelers Add Former Saints WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a swap in Week 2.

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Jackson State Tigers during the first half during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change to their practice squad, signing former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Shaquan Davis and releasing inside linebacker Marcus Haynes, the team announced.

Davis started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2023 and spent his rookie season on the Saints practice squad. This past offseason, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, but eventually returned to New Orleans during training camp.

Davis spent his college football days at South Carolina State, where he finished his career with 934 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2022 during his final season, he totaled 23 receptions for 546 yards and five touchdowns.

The Steelers are looking for as much help at wide receiver as possible. With all wideouts outside of George Pickens accounting for two receptions for eight yards in the season opener, and rookie Roman Wilson still dealing with an ankle sprain, Pittsburgh will weigh all options each week.

The team is hopeful to see an uptick in Wilson's progression this week, but it's no guarantee he'll play. Davis will have an opportunity to showcase his skills during the practice week, working alongside Quez Watkins, Ben Skowronek and Brandon Johnson, with the hopes of eventually earning a place on the 53-man roster.

