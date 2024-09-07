Steelers Add WR for Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a wide receiver to their game day roster prior to kickoff in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. The team announced that they have elevated Ben Skowronek to the active/inactive roster ahead of their travel south.
Skowronek was signed to the team's initial practice squad after being released by the Los Angeles Rams this summer. The former Rams captain is known around the league for his ability on special teams, but could also play a role for the Steelers on offense.
Pittsburgh's receiving core was the one weak spot on the offense this season, and will look for added juice with the elevation. They'll likely use Skowronek as their gunner on punt coverage and utilize his special teams ability on the hybrid kickoff as well.
The 27 year old has 58 receptions, 575 yards and a touchdown throughout his career. He'll look to replace Roman Wilson, who will miss the season opener with an ankle injury.
The Steelers followed the move by placing rookie defensive tackle Logan Lee on injured reserve. The sixth-round pick did not practice this week while dealing with a calf injury. He missed the team's final preseason game, but remained on the 53-man roster during the final cuts. He'll now be shut down for at least four weeks, but it's unknown the severity of the injury or if he'll miss the entire season.
Without Lee, the Steelers are looking at Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal to be enough depth along the defensive line this season. They'll back up Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Larry Ogunjobi, and while Lee was the last member of the room, he still would likely be reliable on as a reserve in case of injury. Now, they'll look to keep the group healthy to avoid running thin.
