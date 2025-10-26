All Steelers

Steelers Have AFC Competition for WR Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are squaring off with two other AFC contenders for wide receiver additions.

Noah Strackbein

Jun 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during minicamp at their South Side facility. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want a wide receiver. They're looking everyone for one before the NFL trade deadline. But they aren't alone, with two other teams giving them competition for the biggest names on the market.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are looking high and low to land a wideout before the midway point of the season.

"Pittsburgh. They are scouring the earth for wide receiver help," Fowler said. "They are looking around. Las Vegas’ Jaokbi Meyers is an option. Teams are calling about Miami’s Jaylen Waddle, but the Dolphins haven’t showed they want to do anything yet, but there could be a receiver moved at the deadline. Pittsburgh could be involved in those conversations."

They aren't alone, though.

Steelers WR Market Competition

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are one of three teams expected to be all-in on finding a wideout before the trade. The other two teams are the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos.

"The three teams that appear to be most aggressively pursuing a wide receiver before the deadline are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, according to sources," Schefter reports.

Pittsburgh has their starters in DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, but haven't found a reliable WR3 in their group of Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and now Ke'Shawn Williams. So, they want to explore and see who else they can bring in.

Right now, the Steelers and Bills are 4-2, with Pittsburgh leading the AFC North and Buffalo sitting behind the New England Patriots (5-2) in the AFC East. The Broncos lead the AFC West with a 5-2 record.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Steelers WR Targets

The Steelers have been linked to almost every available wide receiver on the market this season. The biggest names to watch are Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers, Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle and New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley has also been a name floated around.

Pittsburgh hasn't been shy when pursuing talent this year and could continue to try and make a splash with any of the players listed above. They've already traded a second-round pick for Metcalf and All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. So, it's believable they're willing to attack the wide receiver market with aggression once again.

A Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers could give the Steelers an advantage in the market for players looking to move from a struggling team to a contender. But their competition remains just as hot of a landing spot as they are.

