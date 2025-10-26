Steelers Would Need to Pay This Price for Saints WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline and have been linked to a few options believed to be available by other teams.
One of those options is New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed, who has taken the NFL by storm the last two seasons as a speedster with more potential ready to be brought out. The Saints' season isn't going well, sitting at 1-6 and the bottom of the NFC South, but that doesn't mean they're ready to sell house just yet.
The team has two wide receivers on expiring contracts in Shaheed and Chris Olave. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they're trying to extend Olave, and could be open to moving Shaheed if the right price presents itself.
That price is an earlier pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Saints Price Tag for Shaheed
"Teams continue to call the Saints regarding the trade availability of Shaheed and fellow receiver Chris Olave, sources told ESPN," NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.
"The Saints are attempting to re-sign Olave to a contract extension, and sources believe New Orleans would like to receive a third-round draft pick in a trade involving Shaheed."
According to Schefter, the Steelers are one of three teams to monitor in the situation. The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos are the others.
Would Steelers Trade for Shaheed?
This season, Shaheed has recorded 30 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. He's just 27 years old and likely isn't going to cost too much if an extension is given with his next team.
The price tag of a third-round pick is really the big killer in the situation. Pittsburgh has been willing to buy big all year, trading a second-round pick for DK Metcalf and even attempting to land Terry McLaurin by checking in with the Washington Commanders.
Giving up a third round pick for a player who's best season is 719 yards and five touchdowns, though, feels like a risk. One the Steelers may have other options to consider before taking. Those options could lead to them being comfortable not going after Shaheed.
The Steelers have also been linked to Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, Los Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers and Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley. Even if those players cost the same price, they've all had more productive seasons than Shaheed.
And some names will certainly be cheaper than a third-round pick.
The Steelers could believe Shaheed is their perfect option and are set on landing him. If that's not the case, though, don't get your hopes too high on Pittsburgh giving up such a high draft pick for a WR2.
