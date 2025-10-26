Steelers Lose WR for Packers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting one wide receiver back for their Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers, but are losing another due to injury.
Calvin Austin III will return to the lineup for the first time since Week 4 when he suffered a shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings. With the Bye Week being Week 5, Austin missed the last two games, but was able to practice fully throughout the week and now returns to action.
On the other end of the injury report, Scotty Miller will be out due to a finger injury. The veteran wideout was injured during the practice week and was unable to get back on the practice field before the final injury report came out. The team ruled him out with the rest of their designations heading into the weekend.
Steelers WR Rotation Without Miller
While Miller wasn't high on the depth chart, he was a piece of the puzzle in replacing Austin during the two-game stretch. With him inactive, the Steelers will not need to make another wide receiver inactive, and instead can utilize all of their pass-catching options.
DK Metcalf and Austin will start, with Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson coming off the bench and rookie Ke'Shawn Williams being an option as well.
Williams could also resume duties as the punt and kick returner, which he operated during Austin's absence.
Steelers Other Injuries Against Packers
The Steelers are waiting on one major injury update with center Zach Frazier, but have the rest of their answers before the game.
Frazier is dealing with a calf injury and is listed as questionable going into the game. He was limited in practice the entire week but told reports he's optimistic about playing. Still, the coaching and medical staffs will get the final say on if he's going to take the field.
Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) and quarterback Will Howard (hand) were both listed as questionable heading into the game, but neither will play. The team needed to activate both from Injured Reserve prior to the Saturday at 4 p.m. ET deadline in order to have them on the field.
Harrison opened his 21-day return window two weeks ago, and Howard opened his this week. The team will need to active them to the 53-man roster before their respective windows close in order for them to play again this season. Otherwise, they'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the year.
