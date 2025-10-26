All Steelers

Davante Adams Compares Matthew Stafford and Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

The All-Pro wide receiver explained the difference between the Pittsburgh Steelers' and Los Angeles Rams' quarterbacks.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the quarterback they've been searching for since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and even if they only get him for one season, they're ready to make the most of the opportunity.

Aaron Rodgers has provided life to the Steelers' offense and given them a spark that they've desperately needed. The future Hall of Famer is one of the best to ever play, and one of his future Hall of Fame wide receivers would tell you just that. But right now, that wide receiver is playing for another team, and has another Hall of Fame candidate throwing him the football.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davante Adams Compares Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams played 119 games with Rodgers, connecting for 689 regular season catches, 7,675 yards, and 69 touchdowns, and 761 catches, 9,354 yards, and 84 total touchdowns in the playoffs. The two were known as one of the best QB-WR tandums in the NFL for years before Rodgers left for the New York Jets and Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since then, Rodgers has ended up in Pittsburgh and Adams made his way to Los Angeles. Both players are playing for new teams and with new players in 2025, but Adams is getting a run at another Hall of Fame-worthy passer.

Giving some background of a conversation he had with Adams before the Rams' game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rich Eisen told the story of Adams being asked by former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner to compare his QBs.

"In the broadcast meeting with Davante Adams, Kurt asked him, 'Who's the best quarterback you've ever played with,'" Eisen said during an episode of the Rich Eisen Show. "Davanta said, 'That's ridiculous. I'm not going to give you an answer to that, I will just tell you this; Rodgers is the best thrower of the football.' The natural thrower. The best arm. Stafford, he said, is the best manipulator of the defense.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) following the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This season, Adams has 431 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the Rams. Last year, he and Rodgers reunited with the Jets, where he caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season with Rodgers were in 2020 when he led the league with 18 receiving touchdowns and 2021 when he had a career-high 1,553 yards. He led the league in touchdowns again the following seasons (2022) with 14.

Deciding between Rodgers and Stafford will never be something Adams does, at least not while he's still playing with one. One thing is for certain, though, he built a Hall of Fame career with the current Steelers' quarterback, and is now putting the finishing touches on it with the Rams'.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

