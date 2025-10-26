Davante Adams Compares Matthew Stafford and Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the quarterback they've been searching for since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and even if they only get him for one season, they're ready to make the most of the opportunity.
Aaron Rodgers has provided life to the Steelers' offense and given them a spark that they've desperately needed. The future Hall of Famer is one of the best to ever play, and one of his future Hall of Fame wide receivers would tell you just that. But right now, that wide receiver is playing for another team, and has another Hall of Fame candidate throwing him the football.
Davante Adams Compares Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers
Davante Adams played 119 games with Rodgers, connecting for 689 regular season catches, 7,675 yards, and 69 touchdowns, and 761 catches, 9,354 yards, and 84 total touchdowns in the playoffs. The two were known as one of the best QB-WR tandums in the NFL for years before Rodgers left for the New York Jets and Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Since then, Rodgers has ended up in Pittsburgh and Adams made his way to Los Angeles. Both players are playing for new teams and with new players in 2025, but Adams is getting a run at another Hall of Fame-worthy passer.
Giving some background of a conversation he had with Adams before the Rams' game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rich Eisen told the story of Adams being asked by former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner to compare his QBs.
"In the broadcast meeting with Davante Adams, Kurt asked him, 'Who's the best quarterback you've ever played with,'" Eisen said during an episode of the Rich Eisen Show. "Davanta said, 'That's ridiculous. I'm not going to give you an answer to that, I will just tell you this; Rodgers is the best thrower of the football.' The natural thrower. The best arm. Stafford, he said, is the best manipulator of the defense.
This season, Adams has 431 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the Rams. Last year, he and Rodgers reunited with the Jets, where he caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season with Rodgers were in 2020 when he led the league with 18 receiving touchdowns and 2021 when he had a career-high 1,553 yards. He led the league in touchdowns again the following seasons (2022) with 14.
Deciding between Rodgers and Stafford will never be something Adams does, at least not while he's still playing with one. One thing is for certain, though, he built a Hall of Fame career with the current Steelers' quarterback, and is now putting the finishing touches on it with the Rams'.
