Steelers AFC North Lead Continues to Grow
PITTSBURGH -- Following the 44-38 win by the Pittsburgh Steelers over divisional foe Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers occupy the top spot in the division.
The Steelers, following an incredible game by quarterback Russell Wilson who threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns, now lead the division by one and a half games following the loss by the Baltimore Ravens to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Steelers have been one of the hottest teams in football, losing one of their last seven in order to give them a 9-3 record on the season. Their win two weeks against the Ravens will likely be a deciding factor for the division, as it created a one-game cushion for the Steelers before entering this week due to the Ravens's lack of a bye week to this point.
The Steelers ability to play offense at a high level allowed for them to thrive against the Bengals, who have been a secondary threat for the division behind the Ravens.
The Browns beat the Steelers last week but due to having a 3-8 record are very unlikely to be a factor down the stretch for the playoffs. Whether they win or lose against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football is unlikely to affect the divisional race.
The Steelers will have a chance to solidify their top spot within the division as they take on the Browns next week. Due to the Ravens bye week occurring next week, the Steelers can move to 10-3 while the Ravens will sit at 8-5. They currently hold a 1.5 game lead.
The Steelers remaining schedule contains three divisional games as well as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia eagles. With one of the hardest remaining schedules in the NFL, the Steelers will have quite a tough road to finish strong and lock up the division. The Ravens schedule is quite easier, with the Giants, Texans, Browns and the Steelers themselves to finish up. The Steelers can win just one more game and achieve another win over the Ravens and it would clinch the division.
