Justin Tucker Sinks Ravens in Loss to Eagles
In a clash between two of the NFL's best, the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Justin Tucker's woes continued, as he missed an extra point and a pair of field goals in the third quarter, costing Baltimore seven points. His eight misses are a career-high, surpassing his seven misses in 2015.
Baltimore (8-5) has lost two of its last three games and is 1.5 games back of the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) for first place in the AFC North. The Eagles (10-2) have won eight straight games.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 23 of 36 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and he had eight carries for 79 yards. Running back Derrick Henry had 19 carries for 82 yards. Receiver Zay Flowers caught three passes for 74 yards and tight end Mark Andrews caught five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Tight end Isaiah Likely also caught five passes for 38 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the game.
Linebacker Roquan Smith led the Ravens with 12 tackles and a half sack. Safety Ar'Dadius Washington had eight tackles, including a team-high two for a loss. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington had one sack.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 11 of 19 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Running back Saquon Barkley had another stellar performance with 23 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 66 yards and tight end Dallas Goedert caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Linebacker Zack Baun had 13 tackles, including one for a loss. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith had one sack and defensive tackle Jalen Carter had one sack plus three tackles for a loss.
The Ravens jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter on a Tucker 34-yard field goal and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Andrews. Andrews' receiving touchdown tied the Ravens' record for touchdowns at 47.
Philadelphia responded with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter with a 17-yard pass from Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert and a quarterback sneak to take a 14-9 lead. Baltimore trimmed the lead to two on a 50-yard field goal from Tucker right before halftime.
Tucker missed a 47-yard and 53-yard field goal on back-to-back drives in a scoreless third quarter. Barkley turned it into a two-possession game with a 25-yard touchdown run with 7:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Ravens made a last-gasp effort, going for it on fourth down with 6:18 left to play, but Jackson's pass to Flowers was broken up for a turnover on downs.
Philadelphia held onto the ball until there was 1:03 left in the game when Jake Elliot made a 35-yard field goal to extend Philadelphia's lead to 12. Baltimore had a chance at an onside kick after Jackson's touchdown pass to Likely, but couldn't recover with three seconds left in the game.
The Ravens will have a bye week in Week 14 before returning on Dec. 15 against the New York Giants (2-10) at MetLife Stadium.
