All Steelers

Steelers Get Alex Highsmith Injury Timeline

The Steelers will be without Alex Highsmith for an extended period of time.

Ari Meyer

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without the services of one of their top defensive players for the near future as elite linebacker Alex Highsmith suffered an injury during the Steelers loss to the Seahawks.

Highsmith was ruled out of the game during the first half of the game and the injury looked quite significant at the time. He suffered an ankle injury and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Now, the team has an update on Highsmith and his ankle injury. According to Ian Rappoport of NFL Network, the linebacker could miss up to 6 weeks due to his injury. Highsmith officially has a high ankle sprain, a common injury for NFL players that often keeps them out for small stints.

The Steelers have not had great luck in the injury department when it comes to the defense, as they were without multiple starters on the defensive side of the ball. Joey Porter Jr. and Derrick Harmon were two of the inactives in the Steelers loss, and now Highsmith will join the group of inactives for the coming week.

Highsmith is in the midst of a four year extension that he signed for the 2023 season, and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Steelers defense for the coming years. He is part of one of the deepest linebacker groups in the NFL, as the Steelers boast an impressive group at the position. Jack Sawyer, a draft pick by the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, will likely pick up a significant amount of snaps with the team reeling from the Highsmith injury. It is also possible that the team looks to free agency to address their needs at the position as Highsmith's injury continues.

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Tyler Johnson (16) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steele
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Tyler Johnson (16) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and safety Chuck Clark (21) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Steelers will need to change some part of their defensive philosophy for the remainder of the season, as their first two games ended with them allowing over 30 points to both of their opponents. Neither opponent was touted as having a top offense in the league, so the true test may come against more successful teams later on in the season.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

Home/News