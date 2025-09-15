Steelers Get Alex Highsmith Injury Timeline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without the services of one of their top defensive players for the near future as elite linebacker Alex Highsmith suffered an injury during the Steelers loss to the Seahawks.
Highsmith was ruled out of the game during the first half of the game and the injury looked quite significant at the time. He suffered an ankle injury and did not return for the remainder of the game.
Now, the team has an update on Highsmith and his ankle injury. According to Ian Rappoport of NFL Network, the linebacker could miss up to 6 weeks due to his injury. Highsmith officially has a high ankle sprain, a common injury for NFL players that often keeps them out for small stints.
The Steelers have not had great luck in the injury department when it comes to the defense, as they were without multiple starters on the defensive side of the ball. Joey Porter Jr. and Derrick Harmon were two of the inactives in the Steelers loss, and now Highsmith will join the group of inactives for the coming week.
Highsmith is in the midst of a four year extension that he signed for the 2023 season, and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Steelers defense for the coming years. He is part of one of the deepest linebacker groups in the NFL, as the Steelers boast an impressive group at the position. Jack Sawyer, a draft pick by the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, will likely pick up a significant amount of snaps with the team reeling from the Highsmith injury. It is also possible that the team looks to free agency to address their needs at the position as Highsmith's injury continues.
The Steelers will need to change some part of their defensive philosophy for the remainder of the season, as their first two games ended with them allowing over 30 points to both of their opponents. Neither opponent was touted as having a top offense in the league, so the true test may come against more successful teams later on in the season.
