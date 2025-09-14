Steelers LB Payton Wilson Gets Sick on Field
Yet another Pittsburgh Steelers defender went down after setting sick on the field before returning in the team's Week 2 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
After the Seahawks came up a yard short on 3rd-and-1 from Pittsburgh's 35-yard line, inside linebacker Payton Wilson was seen puking on the field away from the area where the play finished.
He later went down to a knee on the field and headed back to the Steelers' sideline, where he was met by the team's training staff and then went into the blue medical tent.
Wilson came back onto the field as the first half came to a close, which is obviously a positive sign for Pittsburgh. Up to this point, the second-year player has recorded four tackles and a sack of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.
Pittsburgh's defense has been absolutely ravaged by injuries throughout the early goings of the season. Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has remained out since the preseason finale with an MCL sprain while safety DeShon Elliott (knee), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and Malik Harrison (knee) all went down in Week 1 vs. the New York Jets, with the latter going on to be placed on the reserve/injured list.
Against the Seahawks thus far, inside linebacker Patrick Queen left with a ribs injury and is questionable to return while outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is doubtful with an ankle injury and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk was ruled out due to an ankle injury.
The Steelers' depth will continue to be tested as they look to secure a win against Seattle and move to 2-0 on the year.
Wilson in particular is a major piece of Pittsburgh's defense in the middle of the field alongside Queen as its starting duo at inside linebacker.
A third-round pick out of N.C. State in the 2024 NFL Draft, he closed out his rookie campaign with 78 tackles, two fumble recoveries (including a touchdown), a forced fumble and an interception across 17 games (four starts).
During the Steelers' victory over the Jets, Wilson posted five tackles while logging 56 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams.
