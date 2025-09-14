Steelers Star OLB Suffers Ankle Injury
PITTSBURGH — The injury hits keep on coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the organization kicked off their home schedule against the Seattle Seahawks, the defense looked to improve quickly after a disappointing Week 1 performance.
The Steelers’ pass rush took a hit early in their Week 2 contest, however, as starting edge rusher Alex Highsmith suffered an injury that knocked him off the field. According to Burt Lauren, the team’s senior director of communications, the star linebacker suffered an ankle injury and is doubtful to return to the game.
“Steelers LB Alex Highsmith sustained an ankle injury,” he wrote via his X account. ”And is doubtful to return to today’s game.”
Highsmith has been one half of the outstanding edge rushing duo in Pittsburgh, joining forces alongside superstar T.J. Watt. Unfortunately, the talented pass rusher has struggled to stay healthy.
He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in training camp that tested his availability for the regular season all the way up until Week 1. Luckily, he was able to play in the season opener against the New York Jets and managed to record a sack.
According to the Fox NFL broadcast of the game, Highsmith told them that he had his ankle rolled on during a recent practice and a play during the game must have aggravated that minor injury. It makes sense, as he popped up on the team’s final injury report before the game.
Without HIghsmith, the Steelers turn to a pair of young outside linebackers to fill the void. Nick Herbig, a third-year edge rusher out of the University of Wisconsin, is making his season debut against the Seahawks. He recorded 5.5 sacks last year and 3.0 sacks as a rookie, giving the Steelers a very dependable back-up to step into a temporary starting role.
Behind Herbig is another young edge rusher in Ohio State University product Jack Sawyer. The playoff hero for the Buckeyes was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers at the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s not expected to be a significant piece of the defense in his first professional season.
The Steelers’ defense has been decimated to begin their contest against the Seahawks. Entering the contest, they were already without starting secondary members in Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott. Once the game began, defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk left the game with an injury and linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson also required medical attention during the first half.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!