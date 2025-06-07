Steelers Announce Aaron Rodgers' Jersey Number
Shortly after Aaron Rodgers officially signed his one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team revealed what number he'll be wearing during the 2025 season.
As expected, the four-time MVP will stick with No. 8 after wearing it over the past two seasons with the New York Jets.
Rodgers wore No. 12 throughout his entire 18-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, and the number will eventually be retired by the franchise considering he threw for 59,055 yards and 427 touchdowns with them while also winning Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers.
When he was traded to the Jets in 2023, however, he couldn't wear No. 12 since the organization put it out of commission in honor of Joe Namath.
Rodgers wore No. 8 throughout his time in college with the California Golden Bears, and he returned to it with Gang Green.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw made the No. 12 famous with the Steelers, and no other player has worn it for the team since he retired following the 1983 campaign.
As a result, Rodgers will once again don No. 8 in Pittsburgh. Punter Corliss Waitman wore it in 2024 and had held onto it up until this point in the offseason, but Rodgers seemingly convinced him to cough it up.
