Steelers and Aaron Rodgers: QB Battle? New WR Favorite?
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their quarterback. After months of waiting and a ton of speculation about whether or not he was going to sign, Aaron Rodgers is headed to the Steel City, set to be the black and gold’s starting quarterback in 2025.
The news comes at the perfect time. The Steelers have been patient with Rodgers, understanding his situation and allowing him to handle things outside of football before committing to a team - and them - for the season. And as Organized Team Activities came to a close, Rodgers signed. Just in time to show up for mandatory minicamp.
There are a ton of questions that come with the Rodgers news. For one, is there a competition? Did Rodgers sign to immediately be the starter or after this long of a wait did the Steelers open the door for Mason Rudolph to be their guy for the upcoming season.
And if Rudolph is the QB2, does Will Howard still have a shot to be the backup?
What about the wide receiver position? The Steelers have been searching for a wide receiver, and will likely add one. When and who are the questions. They brought in Gabe Davis, but don’t appear ready to make that move. There are a few names they’ve been interested in, and one that makes a lot of sense for Rodgers.
Maybe, the Steelers want a connection to lean on this season. Or, maybe the want Kyle Pitts.
And what’s the reaction going to be? When Rodgers steps foot on the field at minicamp, there won’t be any fans. When he arrives at Latrobe, there will be - a lot of them. Will the reaction be embracing or scolding? Are fans happy or miserable?
Only time will tell, but people will definitely be curious throughout the summer.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!