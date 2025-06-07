Steelers WR Option Doesn't Want to Join Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally ended the long saga with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, signing him to a deal that will make him the quarterback for the team for the coming season.
One thing that caught the eyes of many NFL fans during Rodgers time with the New York Jets is seemingly how many former teammates of Rodgers had joined him in New York, making it like a sort of Packers reunion. Some even accused him of operating as the team's general manager.
Now the question is the same, but revolves around the Steelers. Will Rodgers try to take control of personnel?
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk initially thought so when Rodgers was first rumored to be joining the Steelers. Now, he believes that at least one player in wide receiver Allen Lazard will not be joining the Steelers. Florio spoke about his thoughts on the Pro Football Talk podcast.
"I did a little digging last night because I said yesterday, when I did the video immediately after the signing, that I expect [Lazard] to be a Steeler," Florio said. "Not so fast, as the great Lee Corso would say. My understanding now, I think Lazard realizes, at some point, he's gotta prove that he can play without Aaron Rodgers."
He then spoke about why Lazard needs to separate his reputation from his longtime quarterback.
"His reputation is you put him with Rodgers, he's pretty good. You take Rodgers out of the equation, he's not good. I think that he's believing that the Jets might be on to something."
Lazard will now continue to play with the Jets, and Rodgers will try to make an impact on a Steelers team that is in dire need of having stability on the offensive side of the football.
