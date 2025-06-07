Aaron Rodgers Never Disrespected Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waited nearly three months for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision on playing in 2025, and whether or he's going to join them before the season. He's now signing, beginning his run with his third NFL team just before mandatory minicamp, ending what has been a long and very talked about process for the 41-years-old.
Rodgers made it known months ago that he was dealing with personal issues outside of football, and that his loved ones needed his time and energy more than a team. He was focused on providing that, making it clear that he could not commit to a team during that time.
No one knew when the wait would end, or if it ever would. It now has. And Rodgers is showing up for the Steelers exactly when he's required to, and exactly at the time the Steelers will ask him to be there.
At no point during the process did the Steelers steer from Rodgers. They knew their backup plan was Mason Rudolph, and they were open to signing another veteran if needed, if Rodgers didn't sign.
They weren't as worried as the public, though. They knew the situation, understood that they needed to be patient, and kept in constant communication with Rodgers. Sources spoke with Steelers On SI throughout the process, letting it be known that the two sides remained on the same page, and that at no point during the saga did the Steelers feel they were being misled, as some of the outside noise had suggested.
Pittsburgh is overall thrilled about the matter. They believe Rodgers is their best option in 2025 to compete for a Super Bowl. They understand the importance of finding their next franchise quarterback, but also want to stay competitive. Their goal this offseason was to make sure they did that while protecting themselves long-term. That's why Rodgers signed a one-year deal. It's also why Justin Fields wasn't offered guaranteed money outside of the first season.
The plan was long, but it ended the same way the Steelers believed it was. And while there has been plenty of hot takes and scolding thrown at Pittsburgh for the way they've been waiting for Rodgers, the Steelers aren't bothered.
The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers knew what was happening the entire time. Even if a deal wasn't signed, both sides understood the situation, and the team was prepared to be calm and patient to get the quarterback they wanted.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!