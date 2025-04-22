Steelers Announce Jersey Numbers for New Players
The remainder of the Pittsburgh Steelers' outside additions this offseason have all officially had their new jersey numbers announced by the team's official Twitter account.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph will wear No. 2, which he'll take from Justin Fields after initially donning it during his first stint in Pittsburgh from 2019 to 2023. He wore No. 11 last season with the Tennessee Titans.
Running back Kenneth Gainwell will suit up with No. 21 on his back, which was used by both Darius Rush and C.J. Henderson this past campaign, after wearing No. 14 throughout his entire four-year tenure in Philadelphia with the Eagles from 2021 to 2024. He wore No. 19 during his collegiate career at Memphis.
Safety Juan Thornhill wore No. 22 from 2019 to 2022 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and will return to it with the Steelers after using No. 1 each of the past two seasons for the Cleveland Browns.
Cornerback Darius Slay wore No. 23 from 2014 to 2019 while with the Detroit Lions and will go back to it in Pittsburgh. The last Steeler to use it was Damontae Kazee from 2022 to 2024.
Cornerback Brandin Echols will stick with No. 26 after wearing it from 2021 to 2024 with the New York Jets. The number was worn by Donte Jackson last year.
Linebacker Malik Harrison stuck with No. 40 during his five-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. Devin Harper is currently using it, however, meaning Harrison will change to No. 50 in Pittsburgh.
Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith wore No. 68 as a member of the New England Patriots in 2024 and will now switch to No. 61 with the Steelers. Logan Lee held claim to it last season before switching to No. 91.
Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo wore No. 90 for both the Minnesota Vikings (2022) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2024), but with T.J. Watt using it, he'll change to No. 72. Doug Nester was the most recent Steeler to wear it, doing so last season.
Tight end Donald Parham Jr. will hold onto No. 89 after using it throughout his entire stint with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020 to 2023. Brandon Johnson wore the number for Pittsburgh in 2024.
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale last wore No. 96 in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns, and he'll get another chance to don it with the Steelers. Isaiah Buggs was the most recent member of the team to use it in 2021.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!