Steelers Announce Will Howard's Jersey Number
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have revealed their entire rookie class and the numbers they will wear during the 2025 NFL season. Derrick Harmon was their first-round pick, and ended up choosing No. 99 right off the bat. Their sixth-round pick, Will Howard, seems to be the biggest talk of the town, though, and his number has just been revealed.
Howard will continue wearing the same number he wore at both Kansas State and Ohio State. The National Champion quarterback is sticking with No. 18, which most notably was worn by wide receiver Diontae Johnson in recent years.
In terms of quarterbacks to wear the number, Peyton Manning tops any list as the most prominent figure to wear No. 18.
"Obviously, we're really excited to add Will [Howard] to our quarterback room," offensive coordinator Arthu Smith said after Howard was selected. "Really impressive resume, as I've gotten to know Will during this process. Obviously, he's played a lot of big games, and when I got a chance to meet with him and spend some time with him at his Pro Day, [we] just came away even more impressed with the person that Will Howard is. We're just excited that we can to add to our quarterback room and the opportunity to work with him."
Howard steps into the Steelers quarterback room that features Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Aaron Rodgers is still a candidate to join at some point, but there's no guarantee the Steelers will end up with the four-time MVP this season.
If they don't, Howard and Rudolph could begin the summer in competition for the starting job. It's rare a sixth-round quarterback earns the starting job in his rookie season, but Pittsburgh doesn't have many options, and are thrilled about what Howard could develop into in the NFL.
