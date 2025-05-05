Former Steelers LB Devin Bush Arrested
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was arrested Sunday in Bell Acres, just outside of Pittsburgh. The former first-round pick was charged with simple assault and harassment, according to court documents shared by KDKA's Colin Dunlap.
The simple assault charge will classify as a misdemeanor while the harassment case is a summary offense. It's unknown what occured before Bush was arrested, or why the former Michigan star and Steelers' starter was back in the city of Pittsburgh.
Bush was the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played four years in Pittsburgh, starting 48 games and recording 286 tackles. He tore his ACL in 2020 and was never able to regroup and reach the heights he was once headed for. After his rookie contract expired, the Steelers let him walk, where he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
After Seattle, Bush signed with the Cleveland Browns, where he remains today. Last season, he played in 16 games for the Browns, recording 45 tackles as a defender and special teams piece. He re-signed with the team this offseason to remain in Cleveland.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide more information as details become available.
