George Pickens, Steelers Could Be Nearing End
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the final year of George Pickens's rookie contract and have made it known that they'd like to keep him around. Despite acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the team kept Pickens throughout the draft - barely - and have preached that he's in their plans this season.
"We're glad we have George and DK [Metcalf] here," general manager Omar Khan said before the NFL Draft. "I think they're going to be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have DK here, but no."
Reports came out during the NFL Draft that the Steelers had conversations about trading Pickens, and spoke to teams like the Dallas Cowboys. However, nothing materialized and it appears those talks have ended for the time being.
Now, NFL Insider James Palmer is reporting that the Steelers and Pickens are not in the greatest place, and that the wide receiver's time in Pittsburgh may be nearing an end.
"His time in Pittsburgh, in a lot of people’s minds, is limited,: Palmer said. "It has not gone well behind the scenes between George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers and everybody involved. And this is leading up to, could he play for them in 2025? Certainly could. Would he be departing after this season? Yes, in a lot of people’s minds."
Pickens just turned 24-years-old and has recorded 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns, with his best season being 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a league-high 18.1 yards per reception.
The Steelers did not choose to draft a wide receiver this spring, leaving them with Pickens and Metcalf as their starters and Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Roberts Woods providing reps as depth pieces.
They do no seem to have a replacement plan in place if they were to move on from Pickens this offseason, but it appears that a departure is still on the table, and more than likely going to come at some point.
