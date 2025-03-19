Steelers Get Asking Price for Kirk Cousins Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking in all directions when it comes to their quarterback position, and while they wait for Aaron Rodgers, they're learning more information about other veterans who may be available.
One name in particular that's emerged as a trade candidate is Kirk Cousins. The 36-year-old quarterback remains on the Atlanta Falcons roster, and just received a $10 million bonus check. But that doesn't guarantee the team won't move him for the right price, and now, that price has been revealed.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Falcons are asking for a third-round pick in exchange for Cousins. This comes after the team was adamant that they weren't moving on, but Cousins has made it known to them that he'd like to be elsewhere and given an opportunity to start in 2025.
"I was just told these two quarterback names came up in recent preliminary* trade inquiries or internal discussions, per a league source: Kirk Cousins and Will Levis," Anderson reported.
'"Atlanta has been getting calls.' (I heard talk of a 3rd-round pick being potentially actionable)."
Cousins is a full year removed from a torn Achilles and while he didn't perform well last year, throwing 18 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions, he's believed to be an option to start for any team in need of a quarterback.
The Steelers are waiting for Rodgers, but they've remained stern on their contract offer to him. So, he's in the boat to either take it, head to the New York Giants, retire, or wait out the Minnesota Vikings. If he chooses anything but the Steelers, they're prepared to head in a different direction.
Right now, Cousins may not be the top priority for that different direction, but he could certainly emerge as one if they believe he's worth the asking price.
