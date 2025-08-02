Steelers Get Bad News on Young CB's Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some bad news on two key injuries, including one to a promising young cornerback. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that cornerback Cory Trice and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who both suffered injuries at practice, are considered more serioous than "dayt-to-day," inplying they'll both miss extended time.
For Trice, he suffered a hamstring injury during Friday Night Lights practice, adding another hiccup to what has been a rocky road in the NFL. The former seventh-round pick tore his ACL his rookie season and then came back as a sophomore in the league and looked to take on a much bigger role. Heading into the season as the backup to Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, Trice suffered a hamstring injury that put him on Injured Reserve. When he returned, his role was limited.
Trice will now look to rebound from another hamstring injury, but this one could set him back a ways. After signing Darius Slay and Brandin Echols and then trading for Jalen Ramsey, Trice was viewed as the fifth cornerback on the depth chart. While it was, and still is, expected that he'd make the roster, how much he'd see the field could be significantly less after missed time.
As for Anderson, his injury could impact the Steelers offense pretty heavily. The team is already dealing with the lingering groin injury to Broderick Jones, and are now set to lose their backup for more time as well. That leaves Dylan Cook as the backup left tackle, with Spencer Anderson working his way into the rotation as well.
