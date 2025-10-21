Steelers Promising CB Close to Return
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in a primetime showdown during Week 8, a key depth piece in their secondary is nearing a return to practice.
Mike Tomlin Provides Cory Trice Jr. Update
Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. has remained on the reserve/injured list all season with a hamstring injury, though his 21-day practice window may soon be opened.
When asked during his weekly press conference if Trice is nearing a return to the practice field, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded with a simple, "He is."
Trice Jr's. Injury History
Injuries have been a constant for Trice dating all the way back to his collegiate career at Purdue. He sustained a season-ending ACL injury in 2021, and he subsequently slid in the 2023 NFL Draft as a result.
Pittsburgh selected him in the seventh round that year with the No. 241 overall pick, but his rookie year ended before it could even begin, as he tore his ACL during training camp.
The 25-year-old participated in both OTAs and training camp last year while also playing in all three preseason contests, earning a 53-man roster spot in the process.
Trice appeared in the Steelers' first three games last season, though he sustained a hamstring injury that landed him on IR until Week 17.
Pittsburgh completely revamped its cornerback room this past offseason, though Trice was still in position to secure a roster spot heading into training camp.
His hamstring injury, which he suffered on August 1, held him out of preseason action before he was placed on IR at final roster cuts, however, but it seems he's finally nearing a return.
Impact of Trice's Potential Return
Though the exact timeline for when Trice's practice window may be opened isn't currently known, his return would provide a major boost to the Steelers' depth at cornerback.
Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay Jr. and Joey Porter Jr. have all dealt with injuries of varying degrees this season, though all three are healthy heading into Week 8. Brandin Echols has exceeded expectations after signing a two-year deal worth $6 million with Pittsburgh in free agency as well, and James Pierre has seen some limited snaps on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Trice likely won't receive a ton of playing time on defense barring another injury to one of the Steelers' starters, but he could certainly help out on special teams with Miles Killebrew out for the year with a knee injury.
