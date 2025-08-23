Steelers CB Injured Just Days Before Roster Cuts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out their cornerback room that, right now, likely doesn't include nickelback Beanie Bishop. The second-year undrafted free agent out of West Virginia is a fan favorite, but has seen less and less of a role within the defense all summer.
Heading into the team's final preseason game, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin made it known how important his performance was against the Carolina Panthers.
"He's been working his tail off, like everybody," Austin said. "When you're not a starter, I think the biggest thing that's gotta happen for you is all these preseason games are big, because you have an opportunity to distance yourself from some other people ... these preseason games are gonna be back for Beanie, in the sense of he's got one left to show us some good stuff, and I'm sure he will. He'll give it his all."
Well, Bishop didn't play. The second-year cornerback is dealing with an unknown injury that head coach Mike Tomlin classified as "day-to-day." It's unknown if that means he's on the verge of returning, or if he'll get another opportunity at practice to showcase himself before roster cuts are made on Aug. 26 at 4 PM ET.
Right now, the Steelers' cornerback room likely includes Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, James Pierre and Cory Trice Jr. Trice is also dealing with an injury, hurting his hamstring during training camp. But Austin has been impressed with the former seventh-round pick, leaving him as a favorite, even with the injury.
"We obviously really like Cory, and where he was trending both years, but they got basically cut short. Obviously, the knee and then the hamstring last year cut him for two and a half months, or whatever it was. We like Corey, you like his development, you just don't see him enough. So, I'm hopeful he gets back soon so we get an opportunity tosee him do something," Austin said. "He is an NFL corner, that guy can play in this league. I don't think there's any doubt of that. It's just a matter of him being available."
If Bishop does not make the roster, he would be a prime candidate for the Steelers' practice squad. However, it wouldn't be surprising if another NFL scooped him up on waivers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!