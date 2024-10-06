Steelers, Davante Adams Trade Could Be Coming Soon
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a new superstar wide receiver on their roster before they take off for Las Vegas next week. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the timeline for the Davante Adams trade is heating up, as there's an expectation he gets dealt as early as Tuesday.
"With Adams' hamstring close to being healthy, trade talks are expected to accelerate Monday and Tuesday. If a trade is going to get done this week, which is possible, Tuesday would be the deadline," Rapoport writes.
While the Steelers are only in the mix right now, competing with teams like the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, they're reportedly making a strong push. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Pittsburgh has made an "aggressive offer" for Adams, in hopes of landing him before Week 6.
It's unknown what the offer would be, but sources have told Steelers On SI that the Raiders are looking for a minimum of a second-round NFL Draft pick and a "significant player" in exchange for the All-Pro receiver.
The Steelers were on the cusp of landing Brandon Aiyuk this summer, so it comes as no surprise that they are looking to land Adams now that he's available. While what they are willing to offer remains a mystery, their level of interest is easy to predict.
