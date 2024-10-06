Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Takes Comical Shot at Browns
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger, finished his career 29-6-1 against the Cleveland Browns. It was no secret he had Cleveland's number when he put on the No. 7 jersey and took the field, but he wasn't going to let them forget it in retirement, either.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers legend sent a not so subtle, but comical shot at the Browns. Speaking about choosing to run the football as an athletic quarterback, Roethlisberger reminded everyone that he's got a pretty decent rushing touchdown under his belt.
"I do have a 40-yard touchdown run to my name," Roethlisberger said with a smile.
Then, he sent a little reminder to Cleveland.
"It was against the Browns. Everything is against the Browns."
The message was well received, drawing plenty of laughs from Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee and Steelers fan Tony Digs.
Big Ben always had a quick answer ready during his playing career, as hit wittiness with the media became a staple of his personality as a player, especially toward the end of his career.
He opened up about wanting to one day be involved with the Steelers again, meaning there could be more of the legendary quarterback for fans. For now, Roethlisberger is letting it loose on his podcast and during light-hearted interviews like this one.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!