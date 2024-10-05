Steelers Legend Wants to Return to Orginization
After attending the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Ben Roethlisberger expressed his itch to return to the organization.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Roethlisberger stated that he considers Pittsburgh to be his home and that he would like to help out the Steelers in some capacity down the line.
"Yeah, I'm gonna be here," Roethlisberger said. "This is home for us and I'm gonna pay attention to it, and I'd love to get involved with the Steelers at some point when it's right. Whatever that looks like, I don't know. I enjoy being here. I just, I enjoy what goes on here."
Roethlisberger further added that he isn't interested in coaching at this point in time, and while he still conducts regular tapings of his Footbahlin podcast, it would appear that he has enough time in his schedule for an opportunity with the team whenever a suitable one may present itself.
It's not uncommon for athletes to yearn for their playing days upon retiring, and perhaps that factored into Roethlisberger's comments. It's never easy to walk away from the game completely, especially after playing 18 years in the NFL like he did, so remaining around the Steelers could help him get his football fix.
Roethlisberger was a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004. He was selected with the No. 11 pick in that year's draft out of Miami (OH), where he was a third-team All American and MAC MVP during his redshirt junior season in 2003.
"Big Ben" is fifth all-time in passing yards with 64,088 while also having the eighth-most passing touchdowns with 418. Additionally, he has the most 500-yard performances in league history with four and the most completions in a single game with 47.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!