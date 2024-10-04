Steelers Get Much-Needed Starter Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to receive a major boost this weekend when the Dallas Cowboys roll into town in Week 5.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo received a questionable designation on the team's final injury report, and it appears as though he is on track to start on Sunday night. He returned to practice last week for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury on Aug. 28.
Seumalo was a limited participant all of last week before being listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. He was downgraded to limited on Friday, but there doesn't seem to be a ton of concern surrounding his availability against Dallas.
Seumalo returned to practice last Wednesday for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury on Aug. 28. Second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson handled starting duties for the Steelers' first three games of the season while rookie guard Mason McCormick assumed that role versus the Indianapolis Colts last week.
With starting right guard James Daniels out for the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles, McCormick is slated to fill in at the position on Sunday while Seumalo returns to left guard.
Pittsburgh has dealt with an uneven amount of injuries on its offensive line this season. In addition to Daniels, center Nate Herbig went down for the year with a torn rotator cuff in August while rookie tackle Troy Fautanu appears to be headed down that same road with a knee injury that landed him on the reserve/injured list.
That doesn't even account for Daniels, Seumalo or reserve tackle Dylan Cook, who's on injured reserve himself with a foot injury.
Seumalo's presence should help steady a Steelers line that struggled at times against the Colts. He started all 17 games for Pittsburgh in 2023 after inking a three-year, $24 million free agent deal with the organization last March.
