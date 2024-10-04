Four Steelers Earn All-Pro Recognition
Four members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were named to Pro Football Focus' First-Quarter All-Pro Team by Gordon McGuinness, the most from a single organization across the NFL.
Pittsburgh's only offensive entrant was right guard James Daniels, particularly due to his performance as a run blocker this season.
"Daniels has recently been ruled out for the season, which is a significant loss given how strong he’s been as a run-blocker in 2024," McGuinness wrote. "His 92.5 PFF run-blocking grade through the first quarter of the season led all guards and was behind only McCoy and Humphrey across the entire offensive line."
As noted by McGuinness, Daniels tore his Achilles in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, functionally ending his campaign.
The 27-year-old started each of the first four games of the year while allowing a sack on five pressures and not committing a single penalty across 209 snaps.
The first of three Steelers defenders to crack the list was edge rusher T.J. Watt, who has posted three sacks, seven quarterback hits and 12 total tackles so far this season.
"Watt has just 10 total pressures this season, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story," McGuinness wrote. "He’s earned a 91.5 PFF grade, second only to Hutchinson at the position. Heading into Week 4, Watt had been chipped more than any other edge defender in the league."
Sitting just half of a sack away from 100 for his career, Watt would become the second-fastest player in league history to reach that mark if he were to do so over his next four contests.
Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, who signed a three-year, $45 million extension in September, was next up for Pittsburgh.
"Still delivering at almost 36 years old, Heyward has been phenomenal up front for the Steelers," McGuinness wrote. "His 15 total pressures are tied for sixth among interior defenders this season, while his 85.3 run-defense grade is the best mark at the position."
The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro has two sacks and 17 total tackles on the year.
Safety DeShon Elliott, who garnered praise for his run defense and overall consistency, was the final Steelers' honoree.
"It’s a close battle for the second safety spot here," McGuinness wrote. "And while Julian Love of the Seattle Seahawks and Brandon Jones of the Denver Broncos edge Elliott in PFF grade, the Steelers safety has been the more consistent performer week-to-week, and his 91.3 PFF run-defense grade leads all safeties."
After inking a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in free agency worth $6 million, Elliott has come in and recorded 30 tackles to go with an interception this season.
