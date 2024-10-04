Steelers Hit With Big-Time Injuries for Cowboys Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their impending Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Running back Jaylen Warren (knee) has not practiced all week and thus was ruled out. He suffered his injury versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and did not appear against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 either.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) also did not practice this week and will not play against the Cowboys.
The Steelers signed Aaron Shampklin to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, which foreshadowed the status of both Warren and Patterson for the Dallas game.
Quarterback Russell Wilson was listed as questionable to play against Dallas with a calf injury. He has yet to appear in a regular season game this year, though there's some belief that he could be active and serve as the Steelers' primary backup to Justin Fields on Sunday.
Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is questionable with a groin injury after popping up on the report on Thursday.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) will miss a third-straight contest after not practicing this week.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) was listed with no injury designation after registering as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday and limited on Friday.
He was originally listed as doubtful on the last report heading into the Colts matchup before ultimately being ruled out. Seumalo returned to practice last week for the first time since injuring himself on Aug. 28.
Edge rusher Nick Herbig (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday before returning as a limited participant yesterday and as a full participant today. He did not receive an injury designation.
Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle) was a full participant each of the past two days and also did not earn a designation.
Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) also will not appear for the Steelers on Sunday after missing last week's game while linebacker Jeremiah Moon (ankle) is questionable.
