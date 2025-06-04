Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Truth About Mason Rudolph Relationship
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently viewing Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Until Aaron Rodgers arrives - if he does - the Steelers best choice is their former third-round pick. And in the midst of all the eyes on Rudolph, former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is opening up about their relationship.
There's been a long-standing belief that Roethlisberger was upset that the Steelers drafted Rudolph and that the two never got along well in terms of being teammates because of it. Now, during the most recent epsideo of his podcast 'Footbahlin', Roethlisberger is shutting down those rumors.
"When they drafted Mason, I made comments about, and I don’t even remember my comments,” Roethlisberger said. "But it was like, why did we draft Mason? It wasn’t a shot at Mason. I didn’t have a problem with Mason. They could have drafted Patrick Mahomes, whoever. It wasn’t a shot at the person. It was how are we making our team better by drafting a guy in the [third round]."
When Rudolph was drafted, Roethlisberger looked at the pick as a move that didn't help the immediate need of the team. At the time, he was in his mid 30's and the team believed they were taking a shot at the next franchise quarterback, but Big Ben wanted to fight for another Super Bowl and stack the team to do so.
"I would’ve said the same thing if they would’ve went, we had Maurkice Pouncey, if they would’ve went and drafted a center," Roethlisberger said. "What are we doing? Go find a need in the third round.'”
Despite maybe a rocky start, Roethlisberger believes in Rudolph and openly admitted that he's rooting for him this season.
"I don’t have a problem with Mason. Are we boys? Are we friends? No. We don’t need to be though. But I’m rooting for him. I want him to be successful. I want him to lead this team," Roethlisberger said.
Now, Rudolph is QB1 heading into minicamp and could be the starter if Rodgers doesn't sign. If he is, Roethlisberger wants him to succeed.
