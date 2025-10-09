Insider Warns Fans About Steelers Rebuild
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through their season with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, and at 3-1, they feel pretty good about the decision they made.
That wasn't always the case, though. Heading into the offseason, the Steelers wanted Justin Fields. After trading for him a year ago, Pittsburgh believed the younger option between he and Russell Wilson was who they should be starting in 2025. Fields, however, ended up in New York with the Jets.
In comes Rodgers, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.
But What's Next?
With Rodgers being part of the equation this season, the Steelers know exactly what they're getting. They have one big shot left to take advantage of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, and now Jalen Ramsey. They believe it's Super Bowl or bust with the group that they have on the roster.
But in the future, things won't be the same. Sports Illustrated's NFL insider, Albert Breer, believes that after 2025, the Steelers are in for a "serious" rebuild. One that could put their Super Bowl hopes on hold as they figure some things out.
"They actually did look really hard at bringing back Justin Fields, but what stopped them, as best I could ascertain it, was that they needed to find a way to move the needle at that spot to become more than the fringe playoff team they’ve been the past few years. Basically, it was a you-know-what-or-get-off-the-pot time. So this is their swing at it, and post–Aaron Rodgers, there’s probably a pretty serious retooling coming," Breer wrote in his mailbag.
2026 NFL Draft or Will Howard?
The Steelers will have a decision to make if Rodgers does retire after the season. That's not a guarantee as both he and the Steelers brass have left the door open for another season if they believe there's a Super Bowl run coming next year.
If he does leave, though, Pittsburgh will need to chose between two options - the NFL Draft or Will Howard.
Howard was taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is currently on Injured Reserve with no signs of returning. Despite being healthy, the team has kept him inactive and it's unknown if they'll bring him back.
They are spending a lot of time looking into the 2026 NFL Draft class, but the group hasn't impressed. Really, it might come down to which option can hold stronger for next season before they try again.
A lot can happen between now and next year, and if a Super Bowl trophy comes to Pittsburgh, none of it matters. But there are some questions about the future of the Steelers, and a strong warning from one insider that things can get confusing.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!