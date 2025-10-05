Former Steelers WR Attempting Comeback After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could use some wide receiver help after Calvin Austin III suffered a shoulder injury, leaving his availability in question for the coming weeks. If they're looking to go back to a player who performed well during their preseason campaign, they may have an option, as Brandon Johnson is beginning his comeback from a gruesome injury.
Johnson was set to likely make the Steelers practice squad this season, being just on the outside looking in of the active roster. The veteran returned after a stunt on the team last year and had moments during the preseason where he shined.
Johnson's Injury
However, tragedy struck during the team's final preseason game when Johnson suffered an ankle/foot injury that ended his time with the Steelers. The former Denver Broncos wideout was building traction in Pittsburgh, but was last seen in Pittsburgh walking with a boot on his foot and was released after being waived with an injury settlement just shortly after the final roster cuts.
At 27 years old, Johnson has played in 23 games with three starts and has caught 26 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns.
He's also been a notable special teamer, being capable of returning kicks and punts and working on kick and punt coverage.
NFL Comeback
Johnson is attempting his comeback as the NFL enters Week 5 of the regular season. The wideout worked out for the New York Giants ahead of Week 5, marking the first time he's tried out for a team since the injury.
The workout likely means Johnson is near full health from his preseason injury and ready to contribute. It may be difficult for him to land on an active roster this season, but may be able to make his way onto a practice squad in the coming weeks as teams shift their rosters near the trade deadline.
The Steelers likely aren't looking for a practice squad option after signing Isaiah Hodgins earlier in the season. That could change if someone else gets hurt on top of Austin, but for now, they're pretty set on their rotation.
For Pittsburgh, it's about finding their third contributor behind Austin and DK Metcalf and trying to make something happen with their receiving core that includes Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson.
They've yet to revert to those on the practice squad, but if nothing changes with the production of their final three and Austin misses multiple weeks, that could change.
