Steelers Work Out Former Cowboys QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing what they can get with a former local star.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci (17) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in a former local star, testing the traction with former Pitt and James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

DiNucci was a high school star from Pittsburgh, playing at Pine-Richland High School. He started his college career at Pitt before transferring to James Madison. In 2020, he was selected in the seventh-round of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, and ended up spending two seasons with them.

From Dallas, DiNucci spent a year in the XFL, playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons. He then signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad for the 2023 season.

Since beginning his NFL career, DiNucci has played three games, including one start, and has thrown for 219 yards.

The Steelers currently have four quarterbacks on the roster but could be looking at more options if they believe John Rhys Plumlee could be utilized elsewhere. The undrafted rookie out of Central Florida spent time as a punt and kick returner during Organized Team Activities and training camp. He was then selected third-overall in the UFL draft, adding more question to whether or not he'd be with the team during the season.

Pittsburgh will begin training camp this week but have not agreed to a deal with DiNucci. As they ramp up practices one again, they'll test the waters on a number of players. These try outs will likely be put on the back burner as the team keeps their options open for the best 90-man roster. Typically, training camp rosters as ever changing.

If DiNucci does sign, and Plumlee remains in Pittsburgh and at the same position, the Steelers would have Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, Plumlee and DiNucci on their current roster.

