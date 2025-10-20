Steelers' Broderick Jones Jokes About Viral Aaron Rodgers Moment
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones was the subject of the team’s latest game for the wildest of reasons. In a moment of celebratory excitement after starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a go-ahead touchdown late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the starting left tackle brought his quarterback down to the ground. Rodgers immediately stood up irate and shoved Jones, clearly not enthused by the move.
As the Steelers turn their eyes toward their Week 8 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, Jones told reporters that the team is still having a good laugh about that take down.
“We’re still joking about it,” he said. “Yeah, he was a little mad but it’s alright. It’s football. It gets intense. But you know, it's still no love lost. It's just the energy he brings and that I bring. He told me 'Don't lose the fire,' and I told him the same."
Broderick Jones the Sack King?
The goal for Jones and the rest of his offensive linemates is to keep Rodgers upright. It’s a task the group has begun to live up to in recent weeks. Jones especially earned a ton of credit and respect from his teammates for his work against Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
They also haven’t allowed a sack in two consecutive contests, showing the progress this unit has made in keeping Rodgers on his feet. Jones warned his starting quarterback, however, that he might just take him down again if he keeps throwing these incredible touchdowns.
”We shall see on Sunday after he throws another touchdown,” he joked. “I might tackle him again.”
And hopefully he is the only one who is able to bring Rodgers down. The offensive line continues to take steps in the right direction, Jones included on the left side.
Claiming the AFC North
The play of their offensive line is even more crucial as they try to stay on top of the AFC North. Following their loss to the Bengals, they dropped to 4-2 and lost a game in their lead. The North is struggling behind the Steelers, but the NFL can swing suddenly and violently.
That means the offensive line’s play remains vital as Rodgers continues powering this offense. As they try to extend their divisional lead and push to end their playoff win drought, it’s players like Jones that become more and more integral to the Steelers‘ success.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!