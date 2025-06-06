Steelers Call Falcons About Star Playmaker
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, but Aaron Rodgers was nearly not the only huge addition to the lineup. The Steelers have been looking for upgrades to their receiving group, and part of their search led them to the Atlanta Falcons and star tight end Kyle Pitts.
According to Ian Rapoport on Good Morning Football, the Steelers made a phone call to the Falcons regarding Pitts.
“They’ve had their eyes on tight ends, too,” Rapaport said. “Kyle Pitts, there was a phone call there. The Steelers are in the market for at least one more playmaker.”
The Steelers waited multiple months for Rodgers to make a commitment, and now that he’s locked in the team needs to upgrade their pass catchers. Pitts would be a massive new weapon at the tight end position and one that has familiarity with the Steelers offensive coordinator.
Arthur Smith was the Falcons head coach from 2021 to 2023, lining up perfectly with Pitts’ first three seasons in the NFL. Under Smith, Pitts excelled as the Falcons star TE. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season with 1,026 receiving yards on 68 receptions.
Pitts hasn’t been thrown to as much in the last few years with the Falcons, with only 47 total receptions on 74 targets in 2024.
Over the course of his four-year NFL career, Pitts has stacked up 2,651 total receiving yards on 196 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
The former first-round pick (fourth overall) out of Florida is entering the final year of his rookie deal and catching the attention of a few teams around the league. Rapaport believes the Steelers are among those teams expressing an interest as they look to build a new corps of pass catchers for Rodgers.
The Steelers are searching far and wide for fresh receivers as they look to compliment Rodgers and top wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
