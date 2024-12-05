Steelers WR Shows Promising Sign for Early Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Wednesday's practice as they head into a Week 14 divisional matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
Wide receiver Calvin Austin III (concussion), whom head coach Mike Tomlin stated was in the protocol on Tuesday, was listed as limited.
He took several sizable hits in Pittsburgh's Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with the first coming from linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and the second from cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. Austin went on to leave the contest before ultimately being ruled out.
The 25-year-old has recorded 22 catches for 383 yards and four touchdowns on the season. The fact that he participated on Wednesday is a good sign, though it bears watching how he progresses throughout the remainder of the week.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) was a limited participant to begin the week, as he was at the end of last week before finding himself inactive for the Steelers' win over the Bengals.
Tomlin was rather positive that he'd return vs. the Browns, however, and it assuredly feels as though he's on the right track after missing each of the past three games.
Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) is nearing the conclusion of his 21-day practice window while on the reserve/injured list. He was a full participant after finishing last week out in a limited capacity.
The Steelers will have to make a decision on whether or not to activate him in the near future. If they decide not to add Trice to the 53-man roster before the end of that period, he will be forced to miss the rest of the campaign.
With an open roster spot following the release of running back Jonathan Ward, however, he would appear primed for a return.
Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee), whose own window began last week, registered as a limited participant. He has not played since Week 7 vs. the New York Jets.
