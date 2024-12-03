Steelers Expect OLB to Return From Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered a series of updates on the health of several players as the team gets ready for the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.
Tomlin began by stating that he "fully expects" outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) to return this week after he made significant strides before the Steelers' Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While Highsmith didn't ultimately suit up for that matchup, he was a limited participant in practice last Thursday and Friday for the first time since sustaining his injury vs. the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
The 27-year-old was initially listed with a "doubtful" game designation before finding himself among Pittsburgh's inactives against Cincinnati.
Highsmith has missed three contests in a row after previously missing the same amount of time during Weeks 4 to 6 with a groin injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Tomlin's comments bode well for his status moving forward, however, and Highsmith's presence could help further elevate a Steelers defense that is already among the best in the league this season.
Tomlin added that wide receiver Calvin Austin III is in the concussion protocol after taking a pair of big hits against the Bengals.
First, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was called for pass interference after colliding with Austin on Pittsburgh's opening offensive play of the game. The receiver stayed down on the field after the sequence finished, though he eventually jogged off under his own power and returned shortly after.
Austin then took a hard fall as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt tackled him late in the first half. The 25-year-old recorded two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown vs. the Bengals, and he would represent a major loss for the Steelers for as long as he is absent.
Tomlin further stated that the availability of defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), both of whom are currently on the reserve/injured list while in the midst of their 21-day return windows, will be dictated by their participation throughout the week.
