Steelers WR Calvin Austin Unlikely to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- The window for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin to return from injury is rapidly closing. The team has until tomorrow to activate their fourth round selection out of Memphis. That said, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said a return for Austin is not on his radar.

"I hadn't asked. It's the early portion of the week. We'd been more into schematics and game planning. I'm sure I'll get some clarification later, maybe even later today. It just hadn't been a high priority for me at this juncture."

Tomlin said even if Austin was healthy this week, his lack of live-game experience would have made a full return to play difficult. Austin hasn't played a real football game in the NFL since being drafted - preseason or otherwise.

"This guy hadn't played in a stadium yet anyway," Tomlin said. "He hadn't played in a preseason stadium and so it's more about development with him. That's the perspective I have. I'm just being realistic. Up or down, active or inactive, his overall readiness this weekend is probably not a high probability."

And with his participation for this week not likely, the odds he will be lifted from the injured reserve at all. Tomorrow's deadline is rapidly approaching and it doesn't appear that Austin will meet it.

