Skip to main content

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Unlikely to Return This Season

Time is running out for Pittsburgh Steelers' receiver Calvin Austin to return to the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The window for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin to return from injury is rapidly closing. The team has until tomorrow to activate their fourth round selection out of Memphis. That said, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said a return for Austin is not on his radar. 

"I hadn't asked. It's the early portion of the week. We'd been more into schematics and game planning. I'm sure I'll get some clarification later, maybe even later today. It just hadn't been a high priority for me at this juncture."

Tomlin said even if Austin was healthy this week, his lack of live-game experience would have made a full return to play difficult. Austin hasn't played a real football game in the NFL since being drafted - preseason or otherwise. 

"This guy hadn't played in a stadium yet anyway," Tomlin said. "He hadn't played in a preseason stadium and so it's more about development with him. That's the perspective I have. I'm just being realistic. Up or down, active or inactive, his overall readiness this weekend is probably not a high probability." 

And with his participation for this week not likely, the odds he will be lifted from the injured reserve at all. Tomorrow's deadline is rapidly approaching and it doesn't appear that Austin will meet it. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

Four Winners, Four Losers From Steelers Fall to Dolphins

Are Steelers on the Verge of Roster Sellout?

Steelers Looking for McCaffrey-Type Deal for Chase Claypool

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

945D1132-D869-4CD5-8EDA-09C4B5B056F2
GM Report

Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19290503_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19290279_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Two Very Wrong Expectations About Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19290063_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19290340_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Four Winners, Four Losers From Steelers Fall to Dolphins

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19290322_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Should Feel Better About Kenny Pickett After Dolphins Loss

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19290901_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers vs Dolphins Takeaways: There's Good That Came With The Bad

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19290067_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rally Not Enough in Loss to Dolphins

By Stephen Thompson