Steelers Star Leaves Playoff Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will possibly be without the services of defensive lineman Cam Heyward for the remainder of their Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens scored a touchdown on a sack evasion by Lamar Jackson, who passed the ball to Justice Hill to end the half.
On the play, Heyward was unable to complete his sack on Jackson. Following the play, Heyward was seen walking with trainers to the away team locker room, and was walking at quite a slow pace.
The Steelers entered halftime of the game down 21-0, and it is possible that Heyward will not be available to close out the game.
The defense has been listless the entire game, and the Ravens have dominated the entire first half. Linebacker T.J. Watt has been unable to establish any sort of pressure, and the absence of Heyward will likely exacerbate any issues on the defensive side of the ball for the remainder of the game.
Heyward has had quite the season at age 35 season, with 71 tackles and 8 sacks and has made a compelling argument for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he finishes his career.
UPDATE: Heyward was evaluated for a possible concussion but cleared and returned to the game.
