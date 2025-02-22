Steelers Star Sends Message Heading Into Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cameron Heyward is letting his thoughts be known as the NFL world becomes louder, with little going on.
As the NFL prepares for the NFL Combine and eventually, the start of free agency, there's little noise happening from teams. Those like the Steelers are making adjustments to their coaching staff, and signing veterans who were put on the market early. But there's nothing happening - for the most part - to make big, shocking declarations about.
People still are, though. With plenty of criticism about the Steelers since the downfall late in the season, losing five-straight to end the year, Heyward is talking back. The five-time All-Pro sent a message to those listening, letting them know, Pittsburgh has work to do - and they plan to do it.
"Don't let them fool you..... we got work to do," Heyward wrote on X.
The Steelers defense was half the problem late in the season, as the group struggled in all five of their year-end loses. Many players, including Heyward, made it known that they were upset with their performances.
Well, with a full offseason to regroup, and players like Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joey Porter Jr., and many others, there's certainly potential this unit figures it out for the 2025 campaign.
