Steelers WR Wants This QB?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of quarterback talk, and at this point in the offseason, it's getting wild. There's always a new name, and new reports about those who are already on the list. But now, a video has emerged that adds some new context.
The Steelers aren't ruling out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers, but that doesn't mean they're all in on him. He, on the other hand, is looking for a new NFL home, and Pittsburgh needing a starter is probably intriguing.
One Steelers wide receiver would probably be thrilled if it happened. A video from last offseason shows that not only is Rodgers high on this wideout's list, but that he's one of two "dream teammates" of his.
On the other side of the quarterback coin, the Steelers got the asking price for an NFC Super Bowl champion. With other needs outside of quarterback, and no guarantee this QB is around beyond the 2025 season, it's nearly impossible to say the Steelers should consider the move.
Will they, though? That can only be known by those inside UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. At least for right now.
