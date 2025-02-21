Former All-Pro WR Rips Steelers OC Arthur Smith
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of work to do this offseason, a fair chunk of which circles back to their offense.
Finding a quarterback is the team's No. 1 priority, but former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall doesn't believe they have to search far and wide for a solution.
In the latest episode of the I Am Athlete Daily podcast, he stated his belief that Pittsburgh should re-sign Russell Wilson and subsequently let go of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
"I would like to see Russell Wilson back," Marshall said. "It fits. It makes sense. But not with Arthur, the offensive coordinator. That is the problem. Make the tough decision coach [Mike] Tomlin. Your problem is not the quarterback, your problem is the offensive coordinator."
This isn't the first time Marshall has discussed the topic, as back in January he insinuated that Wilson should've "gone rogue" and not followed Smith's lead.
Wilson and Smith's relationship reportedly wasn't on great terms, though the pair still got off on the right foot.
After the 36-year-old signal caller returned from a calf injury in Week 7, the Steelers won six of his first seven starts and entered Week 15 with a 10-3 record.
The good times didn't roll on past that point, however, as they'd embark on a five-game losing streak to close the season.
Wilson finished the campaign with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's consistently voiced his desire to remain in Pittsburgh, though it's unclear if the team is reciprocating that feeling currently.
The Steelers' offense under Smith improved from where it sat in 2023, though the bar wasn't set high. Jumping from 304.3 yards per game to 319.4 and from 17.9 points to 22.4, he showed enough in his first year to earn another go at it after also interviewing for a pair of head coaching vacancies in January.
If Pittsburgh were dead-set on moving on from Smith, it would've done so last month. While his return is a certainty, the same can't be said for Wilson.
