Steelers DB Injured Against Jaguars
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their preseason schedule with a 31-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was an impressive performance from the team, as multiple players had standout moments on both sides of the ball. The team also escaped the contest relatively unscatched.
One exception to that was Steelers defensive back Cameron McCutcheon. Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin shared that the backup defender sustained a hamstring injury. The exact play it occurred and the severity of the injury is unknown.
The injury takes away from what was a strong performance for McCutcheon against the Jaguars. Early in the game, he recorded an interception that was negated due to a roughing the passer penalty. Still, McCutcheon’s coverage and play on the ball was an outstanding effort, even if Isaiahh Loudermilk’s penalty erased the interception on the score sheet.
There’s no doubt that the performance left an impression on Tomlin and the coaching staff, however. If he can return to practice in the next few days, he can try to capitalize on the momentum he built against Jacksonville.
The road to a 53-man roster spot is clear for McCutcheon. The secondary in Pittsburgh is slated to be a top passing defense this season, leaving very few snaps for the taking.
Where he can make a living instead is as a special teams contributor. If he can use the speed and athleticism he displayed against the Jaguars on kick-off and punt coverage, or become a threat to block field goal attempts from the edge, he could become a favorite of special teams coach Danny Smith and find his way onto the final roster.
McCutcheon entered the NFL during the 2023 season. He went undrafted after playing collegiate football at Gardner-Webb and Western Carolina. The Los Angeles Rams signed him and he bounced back-and-forth from their organization’s main roster and practice squad until the Steelers signed him for the 2025 season.
